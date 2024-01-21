A plus-sized Nigerian woman got emotional as her man went down on his knees to propose to her

In a video, the lady was chilling in the living room when her man suddenly brought out a ring and knelt before her

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many congratulating the cute couple

A doting Nigerian couple has broken the internet with their captivating proposal video.

The clip which has been making the rounds online captured the young man kneeling before his plus-sized lover.

Man proposes to plus-sized lover

After placing his knees carefully on the ground, he brought out a ring and his lover was immediately overwhelmed with emotions.

She broke down in tears of joy as her lover happily slid in an engagement ring on her finger with a little boy, speculated to be the lady's son, bearing witness to the incident.

The captivating clip was shared on the Instagram app by @gossipmilltv.

Reactions as man proposes to plus-sized lover

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts with many advising people never to consider body size when choosing future partners.

Trina_joness said:

"The person that said “slim girls are winning“, you have to drop your insecurities and understand that there’s no rule to this thing. Men love different shapes, sizes, characters, fashion styles and personality, men are not all the same."

Betterboy01 wrote:

"Carry this girl go gym for future purpose thanks."

Moti_kore said:

"As you Dey comment make sure ur English and correct. Don’t borrow pen also."

Pr3ttythang5 asked:

"Na film ona de act ? I thought she was his mother o."

Triple_pin_ said:

"Must be juju. Find me the guy make I help him."

Mikkytorino said:

"The comments. Likeee don’t y’all know that some men spec are bustty women? And the hat£ are coming from the women. Tehhh."

_pretty_timmy said:

"If dt lady can find love omo wetin come do me abeg. I don forget I gt coconut head plus bad character nah why I never find love. Iwami oda rara."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng