Broadway actor Josh Grisetti died after taking his own life on Friday, July 10, aged 44, as tributes pour in from his colleagues and fans

Co-star Rob McClure, who served as best man at Grisetti's wedding, announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Sunday, July 12

Grisetti's final Instagram post, written days before his death, revealed he had left a directing job early due to personal reasons

Broadway and television actor Josh Grisetti passed away on Friday, July 10, after taking his own life. He was 44 years old.

The news was confirmed two days later, after his friend and fellow actor Rob McClure shared a tribute on Instagram that shook the theatrical community.

Broadway star Josh Grisetti's death at 44 has left the theatre community mourning as colleagues remember his impact on stage and screen. Photo: joshgrisetti

Source: Instagram

Grisetti was widely recognised for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as his celebrated stage work in Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You on Broadway.

In his Instagram post, Rob McClure, who starred alongside Grisetti in Something Rotten! both on Broadway and its national tour, described him as an irreplaceable presence.

"It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this. Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding. Maggie and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time."

McClure, who served as best man at Grisetti's wedding, added:

"Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss."

Broadway community rallies in grief

The response from the theatrical world was immediate and deeply personal.

Sierra Boggess, who shared the stage with Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You, posted her own tribute:

"We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer."

She also reflected on his sharp mind and warmth, writing:

"I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations."

Other prominent Broadway figures, including Rachel Zegler, Lea Salonga, Caissie Levy, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling and Donna Murphy also left tributes in the comments of McClure's post.

Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Southwest Virginia, Grisetti trained at the North Carolina School of the Arts before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory in 2004.

Beyond the stage and screen, he dedicated a significant part of his career to arts education, heading the Musical Theatre programme at California State University, Fullerton, and previously teaching at Fullerton College and Loyola Marymount University.

Josh Grisetti, celebrated for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Broadway productions, is being remembered for his contributions to theatre and teaching. Photo: joshgrisetti

Source: Instagram

Josh Grisetti's final post moves fans

Days before his death, Grisetti shared what turned out to be his last post on his Instagram page.

He explained that he had been forced to leave his directing role on Legally Blonde: The Musical at Italy's Trentino Music Festival before the show opened, citing personal reasons.

The cast surprised him with a photograph holding up his image on a phone.

"When you have to leave a production for personal reasons before getting to see the show open, and the cast and team do stuff like this… 🥹🥹😭 Literally cried on the plane… little gestures go a long way when your heart is hurting... Love this group of misfits right back!! 😍😍😍 Happy opening, LEGALLY BLONDE — @trentinomusicfestival!! I’m so proud of you all. Knock their pink socks off!! 👩‍⚖️🦈"

He is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti.

Influencer Kauana Bilhar dies in Dubai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brazilian social media influencer Kauana Bilhar, 26, tragically died after falling from the 27th floor of a high-rise building in Dubai.

Her uncle confirmed the incident, while Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it is monitoring the case and offering consular support to the family.

In a heartfelt video, her mother, Darla Bilhar, defended her daughter’s memory, urging the public and media to show empathy and handle the story with dignity.

Source: Legit.ng