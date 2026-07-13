Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre sparked conversation after urging Christians not to abandon medication in the name of faith

The pastor warned that some people have died because they refused treatment, saying, 'When your faith cannot, injection can'

His video drew wide praise online, with many fans calling the message practical, biblical, and life-saving

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the founder of Harvesters International Christian Centre, has stirred up an important conversation online after delivering a pointed message about faith and medicine, telling his congregation plainly: "Don't kill yourself because of your faith."

The video, shared on Instagram on 12 July 2026, shows the senior pastor addressing what he described as a dangerous and incomplete theological position, the belief that taking medication signals a lack of faith in God.

Reactions as Pastor Bolaji Idowu says faith shouldn’t stop people from taking medication. Photo credit@bolajiid

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to his audience, Pastor Idowu said any teaching that instructs believers to reject medicine is not complete.

He recalled witnessing the deaths of people who refused treatment while leaning solely on their faith, and stressed that drugs and belief are not mutually exclusive.

"Any teaching that says don't use medicine is not complete," he said. "I have seen people who die in the name of I am using my faith. You need drugs while your faith is growing."

Bolaji Idowu speaks on faith and medicine

Pastor Bolaji Idowu speaks about faith and taking drugs. Photo credit@bolajiid

Source: Instagram

The pastor went further, outlining two signs he believes should guide a believer's decision to stop taking medication. According to him, a person should only consider stepping away from treatment when their faith reaches a point where they no longer even question the need for medicine, and when a doctor confirms it is medically safe to do so.

"When your faith cannot, injection can," he said, adding that the use of medication is ultimately a medical matter that requires professional guidance.

The cleric's remarks resonated widely, with many viewers crediting the message for challenging a mindset that has cost lives in Nigerian religious circles.

Here is Pastor Bolaji Idowu's full message on Instagram on faith and medication:

Fans react to the viral clip

Here are some of the reactions below:

@adams_sole__style wrote:

"I completely agree. Prayer and medication are not enemies."

@kamsi_clothing commented:

"Pastor bolajiid never disappoints. Always practical, biblical, and full of wisdom."

@__blessing_adeola said:

"This message will change many people mentality about health, well done sir bolajiid"

@black_is_bea_uty shared:

"Faith is not refusing treatment, faith is trusting God through the process"

@justt.kemzy asked:

"Who else agree with him"

@danofkogii reacted:

"This man get sense. Wall said"

@oyins_royal_pieces added:

"I love how practical this message is. God can heal, and He also gives doctors wisdom."

Police release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Legit.ng had reported that the Pastor in charge of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) started trending online over some allegations, many frowned at.

He had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over an allegation of fraud.

However, he was later released and didn't spend the night in the custody of the law enforcement agency. Different questions went through the minds of his fans after hearing the news.

Source: Legit.ng