In a now-viral post on Facebook, a Nigerian man poured out his heart as he sought his wife's forgiveness on the platform

The father of two expressed how sorry he was for impregnating another woman, sharing what led him to it

He opened up about facing depression in the last five years of their marriage over their delay in childbearing

A Nigerian man, Mubarak Abuche Musa, has apologised to his wife, Oma, on Facebook for impregnating another woman at the time she was pregnant.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 20, Mubarak attached his wife's picture to his touching, lengthy apology write-up.

Mubarak shares what drove him to get someone else pregnant

An emotional Mubarak said he faced criticism in the last five years of their marriage over their delay in having kids.

He said friends, associates and others have gossiped about him even in his presence, accusing him of using his manhood for money rituals.

Mubarak said all these drove him into depression and in his desperation for a child, he put another woman in a family way.

"...In the last five years I have faced alot of criticism, i have been insulted both by friends and and associates, i have been gossipped about within to the point that people began saying that i used my manhood for money ritual.

"These things were said both behind my back and to face.

"I have faced depression at different times in the last five year, hid my pains yet moving around as though someone with no worries. Very few people understood what i was going through because i never discuss this issues with People but my creator Allah (SWT)..." he wrote.

Mubarak sought Oma's forgiveness

He noted that his wife eventually had kids and their marriage is blessed with a boy and a girl. Mubarak admitted failing his wife whom he described as his prayer warrior, a trusted ally and confidant.

The father of three sought her forgiveness, saying to err is human. In his words:

"I have failed my wife for the first time, my prayer warrior, the mother of my home, I have caused her pain, pain unspeakable, I have disappointed her, I took a step without her knowing, Something we usually don't do. She is my confidant, and trusted ally yet I hid this information from her.

"I am human and also have fears, fear of the unknown is stronger than anything you can think of. I am sorry for my actions as I can not turn back the hands of time.

"Oma, please forgive me. A lot of prominent people have been victims of what has happened to me, Having a polygamous home is not a choice I intended making..."

People show the man support

Omede Abdulmumin said:

"Alhamdullilah for everything. Quite emotional. I congratulate you. And I pray Allah's favour be upon the bond you share. Congratulations sir."

Suleiman Mika'il said:

"You have taking a bold step by apologizing.

"May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect you both."

Makolo Daud Abubakar said:

"My brother, you have done your part by the apology and remorse. The will of God will prevail in the end. Congratulations to you for the two children, and congratulations to both wives. Both are good news."

Hon Zuberu Ibrahim said:

"Thanks for sharing these touching stories for some people will definitely learn not to judge a book by it cover and to our dearest wife we are very sorry because we really don't mean to hurt or lied to you but you shall leave not to regret in this world and hearafteer."

Jemimabeauty said:

"It's well. The deed has been done please forgive your husband ma to God be the glory you are now a mother congratulations to you both."

