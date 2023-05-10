A Nigerian man has tendered a public apology to his wife and sought her forgiveness for wrongfully accusing her

About six months ago, he had questioned the paternity of their son and called out his wife and family members and friends for betraying him

Mixed reactions have trailed his apology post as people commended him for his courage while urging his wife to forgive him

A Bayelsa-based youth leader identified as Oroufagha Emomotimi has publicly apologised to his wife, Emomotimi Benedicta, for his irresponsibility.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the former Assistant Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekeremor Ward blamed the devil, saying it was a fight for supremacy and submission.

Oroufagha Emomotimi apologised to his wife. Photo Credit: Oroufagha Emomotimi

According to him, he feared that he was losing her and thought it best to destroy her if he couldn't have her.

He appealed to her to forgive him and professed his love for her.

His post reads in part:

"What happened was one of the attacks of the devil on our marriage. It was a fight for supremacy and submission. There is always no winner, I learnt.

"I feared that I was already loosing you, and I thought to myself that since I cannot have you, I must destroy you. That was love. The bad side of jealousy I guessed. I couldn't afford to loose you because of the enormous sacrifices I put into marrying you. In the process of that air strike---battling the air, I insulted the sensibility of fathers, family, friends and fans."

LIB reported that in December 2022, Oroufagha had called out his wife, family members and friends for betraying him. During that period, he had vowed to find out if he was their son's biological father.

Reactions on social media

Amatoru Victor said:

"May your home remain peaceful, flourish with love and understanding.

"Lesson you have learnt here is, keep your marriage affairs from social media platforms."

Onyeche Success Onyeanuna said:

"To err is human but to forgive is divine.

"Pls Sir, moving forward, avoid this space on anything concerning your marriage...May God help and heal your Marriage."

Bridget Ebikeseiye Pinaowei-Macauley said:

"Am glad you came to apologize publicly, cause it cos us shame.

"Please I beg learn to control ur emotions,be slow to action and most importantly family feud must not be brought to social media. Mrs Emomotimi please forgive.to err is human but to forgive is divine.

"Congratulations to you both."

Forokara Vera said:

"Those that were busy sharing your posts and abusing your wife should also share this post for the world to see, likes of Aluzu and Co............."

Frank Sapele said:

"I pray that, baba God will destroy all your impossibilities.

"Our God will kill all your enemies."

