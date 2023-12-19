At her wedding, a bride and her family were so overwhelmed with emotions that they made a scene before guests

As the bride and groom knelt before her family, she shed tears and was joined by her mother and brother

Mixed reactions have trailed a video capturing the emotional family moment, which had the groom watching

A Nigerian bride and her family broke down in tears at her traditional wedding.

A disc jockey, @dj_hotswagz, shared the touching moment on social media, remarking that it was too emotional.

The family shed tears while the groom watched. Photo Credit: @dj_hotswagz

The short video showed the bride and groom kneeling before her mother and brother. It appeared the bride's brother stood in for her father.

As he made to speak with the microphone, the groom began to shed tears. His mother and the bride joined him.

At some point, he tried to speak again after fighting back tears but broke down again. The groom remained on his knees with his bride while this played out.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the video

Clara said:

"That woman is busy packing rice funny and she said no one should video her; that means the emotional part is not for her."

Goldberry said:

"I cried a lot on my day,almost ruined my make up,my father is late and my only brother that was to be present wasn't,he couldn't even come back dat day."

Mazzaferri said:

"The groom dy observe am Abro I still dy ground oo make I no wear you 500 oo."

yuzzy said:

"God please keep my father for me to bless me on my day biko because this my brother no get sence at all talk more of giving me blessing."

M.Jane said:

"The way my daddy was crying on my own day,me I dey form hard girl,immediately e reach to carry my bag follow my husband dem tears full my eyes."

favour chioma said:

"If only you understand why the guy is crying. I think he just thinking of thier father who is suppose to be in the position he is now to give blessing."

Source: Legit.ng