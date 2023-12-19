An appreciative Nigerian man has expressed his utmost gratitude to his mother who saw him through school

The serving corps member said his father died in 2021 and since then, his mother diligently took up the responsibility of training him

Speaking further, the emotional man made a vow to honour his mother and celebrate her once he gets settled

A Nigerian man, Michael Ijiga Sunday, has penned an appropriation message to his mother who singlehandedly trained him.

The serving corps member who lost his dad years ago in 2001, said his mother has since then taken care of him with the proceeds from her small business.

Corps member honours widowed mother Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Man vows to celebrate widowed mother who trained him

Michael promised to repay his mother for the love he showered on her once he became financially settled.

According to him, he has plans to carry out his Master's degree program overseas in Canada.

In his words:

"My name is Michael Ijiga Sunday from Benue state ogbadibo LG l finished from Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi. l study crop production, am currently serving in Delta state.

"My daddy died 2001 but my mother was there for me all through the journey l celebrate and honor her, l want God to settle me early so l can make her happy.

"She supported me through her small business and l want to do my master's degree in Canada if l have the funds."

The photos which he shared to Legit.ng showed him saluting and hugging his mother tightly while dressed in NYSC uniform. His mother also rocked an NYSC polo.

Man appreciates his mum with a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an advocate who made a success of himself honoured his mom with a house. He shared the story of why it is a big milestone for him. People were touched by his story and commented with congratulatory messages. Many peeps said they were also inspired by his story.

A man @kbmorota shared how his mother singlehandedly supported her entire family. The advocate showed that he built his mum a house and posted pictures on Twitter. He said his mother deserves it because she was the sole breadwinner after his father died. The advocate's story was especially touching as people in South Africa admire domestic workers. Netizens were moved and commented with heartwarming messages.

Many peeps congratulated the man on giving back to his mum. @Oh_Guduza commented: "Well done dude. You have ensured that future generations in your family will only hear about the term black tax even though it's not a tax but creation of generational wealth. Well done!"

Source: Legit.ng