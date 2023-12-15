A Nigerian man was astonished when his colleague, a woman, gave him a gift

He said that he had never experienced any kindness from a woman in his entire life

He revealed that the gift was not very valuable, but it meant a lot to him

A Nigerian man named Enoch Beer could not believe his eyes when his colleague, a woman, presented him with a gift.

The man who is a 300L student of Benue State University said that it was the first time in his entire life that he had experienced any kindness from a woman.

Beer revealed that the gift was not very valuable in terms of money, but it meant a lot to him emotionally.

He had always felt curious and frustrated why he could not get any support or encouragement from the other gender.

He thanked his colleague for her generosity and compassion, and said that he would cherish the gift as a symbol of friendship.

Speaking briefly with Legit.ng, Beer inidcated why this was important to him:

“I felt it's very important because most of the opposite gender never gives. So receiving such is a kind of great privileged which I never take for granted. She just decided it upon her self. But to me even 5 naira a lady has never given me before.”

