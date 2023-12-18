A Nigerian man has shared his uncle's humorous experience with his pregnant wife who had bizarre cravings

Some of the unusual foods she requested included burnt jollof rice and out-of-season walnuts

The story has gained widespread attention prompting others to recount their funny experiences during pregnancy

In a hilarious account shared on the X app, a Nigerian man narrated his uncle's ordeal at the hands of his pregnant wife.

The X user identified as @CRawkeen said the young father watched his wife demand a series of outlandish foods.

Pregnant woman's unusual cravings leave netizens in stitches

One day while the man and his friend were engrossed in a Premier League match, the wife called him to their room.

To his surprise, she expressed a craving for burnt jollof rice. Initially taken aback, the husband managed to control his frustration and went to a nearby canteen to fulfil his wife's desire.

However, upon arriving at the canteen, he discovered that the rice had already been cooked and there was no burnt portion.

Despite informing his wife, she insisted on having it, leading him to warm the rice and intentionally let it burn slightly before serving it to her.

During the same eventful pregnancy, the husband faced another peculiar craving from his wife. As they were setting up their Christmas tree, she suddenly developed a strong desire for asala, also known as walnuts.

However, it was not the season for walnuts, leaving the husband perplexed about how to fulfil her request. Despite the challenge, he persevered, attempting to find a way to satisfy her craving.

In a lighthearted moment, the husband jokingly expressed his relief to his wife, stating that this would be their only child.

The Twitter user said;

“My uncle was telling me how his wife showed him shege during pregnancy. It was their first baby and she was always asking for unbelievable things. He said one day his friend was around for the weekend and they were watching premier league, then the wife called him on the phone to come to the room.

"When he got there, Aunty told him she would like to eat burnt jollof rice. He said wait, is this why you called me? He wanted to para but he remembered well, maybe because of her condition. He said he went to one canteen down their street to buy for her.

"On getting there, they were already done cooking the rice and they poured in the cooler already so no burnt part there. He called her to tell her and she said "buy it like that".

"When he got home, she asked him to warm it and let it burn a little 9. He said this rice ton'gbona felifeli? Rice that is hot like this we should warm it? She said please naww just do as I say, don't use the microwave o, use gas, let it burn. He said Okay my Lord. He did it and she ate it lol.

"He said the most annoying one of that same first pregnancy was a December period and they were setting up their Christmas tree and wife started craving Asala (Walnut). Every minute she would say babe when will you go and get it naw?

"He said but this is not Asala season nau, where am I supposed to see it? He said when she finally gave birth, he told her thank God for safe delivery but look, this is the only baby we are having.”

Funny pregnancy craving stories flood social media

The humorous account quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide.

Inspired by the story, social media users flooded the comments section with their experiences.

@iamamakae said:

“I can remember my aunt during her pregnancy year, She would prepare Okra soup for the family, pack some quantity into the freezer and leave some quantity in the pot. Leave it overnight till the next morning. It would have gone SOUR by then. She'll happily heat it up and pair it with her AKPU/FUFU. She's keep saying, this soup is DELICIOUS, this soup is DELICIOUS Ahhhhh!!! Pregnancy na your mate???”

@itz_kym commented:

“I see men in this comment section complaining and saying it's a deliberate thing women do to punish men. You do not know what it takes to carry and birth a human, women literally put their lives on the line, women go blind, incapacitated, get irreparable skin damage and some even die. The least you can do is run a few errands here and there without complaints and y'all are here thinking you have gone or going through a lot just because you had to move a few stones to satisfy her cravings?”

@excellent_pinna reacted:

“Flew from lagos to Abuja cause I was craving one barbecue fish I had there, ate it vomited it but I was satisfied this man was just looking at me like an alien the whole time but I no send am I satisfied my craving.”

@bolbelle said:

“I know someone that'd crave something that's not in her continent. I mean how would you be craving isu ewura (water yam) in Canada?? I'm not subbing my big sis o (just in case she sees this)”

Pregnant woman cries out over unusual cravings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who is an expectant mother has lamented how pregnancy has altered her taste. She said she woke up craving chicken stew and proceeded to make it. She also made spaghetti and vegetable okra soup.

However, her craving changed to garri and sugar without milk after preparing the delicious meals. According to the lady whose name is not immediately clear, she is unable to eat any of the nice food she just prepared because she lost appetite for them. She lamented that after seeing all those sumptuous meals, her heart was set on soaking garri and she did.

In the video, she showed the plate of garri she was drinking. Her words: "Omo pregnancy is not easy o. I made stew. I also made vegetables okro soup and spaghetti but I just lost my appetite. Honestly like I can't eat any of those. I just feel like eating something else. I'm craving garri and sugar without milk."

