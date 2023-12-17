A Nigerian mother has come online to share her testimony after she gave birth to five babies at once

In a trending video, the woman was seen in a hospital, apparently when she went to deliver the babies

She said in the video that she welcomed 3 boys and 2 girls, attracting numerous congratulatory messages

A Nigerian woman has been blessed with the gift of five children, and she has shared her testimony on social media.

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, the woman @ebyfullmoon, revealed that she welcomed 2 girls and 3 boys.

The woman shared her testimony online after giving birth to five babies at once. Photo credit: TikTok/@ebyfullmoon.

Source: TikTok

She was spotted in the hospital when she was walking around in readiness to welcome her bundles of joy.

Her protruding belly caught the attention of netizens, who praised her for being able to carry it for nine months.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She captioned the video:

"I can’t thank you enough my God. The outcome was five babies, 3 boys and 2 girls."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman welcomes five babies at once.

@CareTaker said:

"At this point, I hope we understand what women bring to the table... na five human beings she carry so. Congratulations."

@Ngozi_ca commented:

"Congrats! Dear God avoid me with this kind of blessing. Five?"

@lollarh's said:

"Whether you believe or not, by this time next year, you will be blessed with two boys. So shall it be."

@Lanle said:

"Imagine wanting to give birth to your last born and you gave birth to 5 kids."

@Angelbby commented:

"God I’m a woman too. I want twins."

@Semzysemzy said:

"Congratulations. God of blessings. Please, bless me and my wife too. Over one year after wedding."

@Rubystar said:

"A very big congratulations to you!!!! And I beg GOD to also bless me exactly the same."

@Bennie_99 commented:

"God is wonderful…how are you able to walk with 5 kids."

Mother welcomes three babies through IVF

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who lives in the UK gave birth to triplets.

The woman, who is 54, said it was her first time giving birth.

She initially did six IVFs in the UK, but they all failed. The 7th one she did in Nigeria was successful.

Source: Legit.ng