A blessed mother took to social media to showcase her twin babies, who look so much like her

In the video which she shared on TikTok, she was spotted in the midst of the kids as they played together

The babies have cute skin colour and amazing dark hair, like their mother, and a lot of people admire them

A young mother has melted many hearts on TikTok with the video of her amazing twin babies.

In the short clip, which was shared by Ayanda Sibisi, the mum was in the midst of the kids as they sat and played.

The babies are so cute they have attracted attention online. Photo credit: TikTok/@miss_sibisi.

She revealed in the caption of the video that the kids are currently seven months old.

She noted that having them in her life for the past seven months has been amazing.

Netizens noticed how cute the babies looked. They resemble their mother in facial appearance, hair and skin colour.

Watch the video below:

Netizens admire twin babies

@K.G.M said:

"Ayanda we are broke please.. we can't be seeing cute babies left and right..."

@YOUNG A.MO commented:

"How do you say I’m jealous in Venda?"

@Q said:

"Hold up...... So there's two? How absolutely sweet."

@Sheroe_M said:

"Your kids are beautiful."

@LucyLuce said:

"Your babies are so adorable."

@123_rose said:

"Please send me your prayers of twins."

@Nosi MaMpanza commented:

"If I have another baby it’s y’all’s fault."

@user4510589542432 said:

"The twins have grown."

@Quintuplets said:

"Welcome to the world of multiple babies."

@user9274738165125 said:

"Double blessing."

Mother welcomes three babies through IVF

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who lives in the UK gave birth to triplets.

The woman, who is 54, said it was her first time giving birth.

She initially did six IVFs in the UK, but they all failed. The 7th one she did in Nigeria was successful.

Woman with a big baby bump welcomes one child

Also, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman with a very big baby bump has finally given birth to a baby boy, and she has shared a video on TikTok.

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old.

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins given how big her baby bump was.

