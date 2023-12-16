A Nigerian lady is full of joy because she has finally opened a fashion house which has been her dream

She posted a video on TikTok to show people the outcome of her hard work and the numerous equipment she had bought

She revealed to her followers that it took her one month to complete work on the fashion house

A Nigerian lady shared her joy after she successfully completed work on her fashion house.

Nicknamed on TikTok as Celebrities Tailor, the lady was so happy putting things together and in order at the fashion house.

The lady laid the foundation and built her fashion house. Photo credit: TikTok/@celebrities_tailor.

She said she is still 20 years old, but she has become a chief executive officer at such a young age.

According to her, it took her as long as one month to complete work at the fashion house.

She was spotted in the video decorating the place with curtains and putting other equipment in the right places.

She wrote:

"Taking you through a process of one month in a one-minute video. Indeed God has been faithful. Congratulations to me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady successfully owns a fashion house

@Asa Ndi Oga said:

"See what my mates are doing."

@Hebron Augusta said:

"You get supporter, na. This is me, but a stage to my dream like this."

@Abiola wear commented:

"I am 19. I will be 20 next year and also a fashion designer too and I want to become a CEO too next year."

@ADETOUN said:

"All tailor associations greet you."

@Kevwe said:

"Congratulations girl. I claim mine in Jesus name."

@Layomi_Couture commented:

"Congratulations sewmate. I pray dey congratulate me next year by God's grace."

@Young tailor said:

"I will be 20 next year hoping for God’s grace."

@Expensivegift said:

"May the God that did yours do mine for me next year Amen."

