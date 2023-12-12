A mother is full of joy watching her triplets grow from infants to cute toddlers who are now going to school

The mother shared a throwback video of the children showing when they were born and still suckling

The video of the grown kids has attracted over 2 million views on TikTok, where she posted it to celebrate

Three girls who are triplets have gone viral on TikTok after their mother shared a cute video of them.

The video was shared by Fatima, who said the children grew up really fast.

The mother said her triplets grew very fast. Photo credit: TikTok/@fatibobby.

Source: TikTok

A scene in the video shows the kids when they were still infants and suckling.

However, the children have now grown into toddlers who are even going to school. The babies are all girls.

A lot of people on TikTok admired them greatly and also prayed to God to bless them with such kids.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mum shows off her cute triplets

@fatimaharuna29 said:

"Yaa Allah if a name has a true secret, I'm also Fatima. Bless me with same."

@smertdreadlocks commented:

"I tap into your blessing in Jesus' name Amen."

@Angie said:

"Beautiful girls, God bless me with the same."

@Jared said:

"Congratulations sister. They are cute like you."

@Kwaku BELLA said:

"This is how I will carry my own in 2024."

Source: Legit.ng