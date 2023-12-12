A soldier was spotted teaching secondary school students about garri in a manner that made them happy and joyous

The soldier who appeared in class with his military uniform sounded so jovial that the class became lively

In the course of the lesson, a particular student who appeared late to the class was spotted peeping through the door and later went back

A soldier who taught secondary school students about garri has gone viral because of the way he presented the topic.

In a short video shared by General Efkay, the soldier had a long cane in his hand but rarely made use of it as there was no need to.

The soldier presented the lesson in a very beautiful way. Photo credit: TikTok/@generalfk.

Source: TikTok

Clad in military uniform, the man stood in the class, and the children appeared happy to have him teaching them.

He delivered the topic at hand in a jovial and friendly manner, making the students fall in love with him and the topic.

The jovial soldier described garri in glowing terms, calling it a lifesaver for Nigerians. After teaching the students the different types of garri, he made them sing a short song with it.

Student who came late refuses to enter the class

In the course of the lesson, a particular student was late to class, but he decided not to enter after peeping and seeing the soldier.

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users who described the man as a wonderful teacher.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as soldier teaches students in a sweet way

@GaDzAMaH said:

"This man na barrack boy before him join soldier nothing you go tell me... for him to differentiate types of garri."

P@.Walker commented:

"Which kind teacher be this abeg."

@Chimzy said:

"Sir we the commandos, are proud of you."

@Henry Louis said:

"I love this."

@Nnamdimicheal said:

"Sir indeed, you're good at this."

@Michael commented:

"We commandos will neva stop being proud of your presentation about garri."

