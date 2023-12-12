A student shared an Opay bank transaction details showing that her man has sent her some money to take care of herself

The man figured that his girlfriend would need some money as she was going into her examination period, so he blessed her with N150k

The transaction details posted on TikTok went viral and received close to 3500 likes as well as 152 comments

A man transferred the sum of N150,000 to his girlfriend, who was about to start her examination.

The student, Lizzy, rushed to TikTok to share the Opay transaction details showing she received the money as an encouragement as she started her exams.

The man wished his girlfriend well in her exams. Photo credit: TikTok/@lizzywardrobe_and_jewels and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The caring boyfriend prayed for Lizzy and said her lecturers and even the examination halls would favour her.

Boyfriend gives N150k to his woman

The man writes in a text message accompanying the transaction details:

"Success in your exams, my woman. The lecturers and the halls will favour you in Jesus' name. Amen. I love you so much."

Lizzy appreciated her man for the kind gesture. Social media users also joined her in the comment section to celebrate and to deliver accolades to the understanding boyfriend.

Reactions as man sends N150k to his girlfriend

@Baby love said:

"Madam he gave you that money to sort your papers."

@Asa asked:

"Una do start again oo. Where are my follow tea cup them?"

@OYIN said:

"Love is sweet when you are watching it on TikTok."

@Badhest osasu said:

"I need international man in my life oh."

@cakes in Delta commented:

"Your own good. Mine dey send me moni to miss defense."

@chioma...1 said:

"With this money.....no weapon fashioned against that exam will work ooo."

@Blessb commented:

"God please I see what you're doing for others."

@Emilia asked:

"Where una dey see all these guys?"

