A Nigerian lady broke down in tears as she expressed anger after learning her boyfriend got married secretly

The heartbroken lady said they had been dating for three years and thought she was going to be his wife

She expressed shock at the development, lamenting that it has robbed her of sleep for the past two days

A Nigerian lady cried bitterly as she announced that her boyfriend of three years recently married someone else.

The jilted lady, @sexysica_, opened up about their relationship on TikTok amid tears.

She is still in shock over the development. Photo Credit: (@sexysica_)

I thought I was the wife. I don't get. I have not slept for the past two days because this thing is paining me

I don't know where the girl came from or how they met. I don't know

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to her outburst

Mrs Jennifer Fred said:

"My dear my bf sent me his wedding invitation by himself on WhatsApp..I said congratulation...but today am married to someone who I know loves me dye."

Only 1 BubuStore in East said:

"Always post your man weda good or badddd I keep on saying this, I decided to post my man on our 6months relationship nd my friend replied my status."

Jessica said:

"Dat was how I posted my bf of 6months on his birthday and someone replied“how do u knw goodness boyfriend “Omo I was so confused."

Jesse Amalu said:

"This is quite sad to be honest.

"I'm sorry this happened to you.

"3 years is a long time to waste anyone's time.

"Sending comfort and wishing you healing."

Ifeoma said:

"Babe clean your tears delete or private this video don’t let him see your tears forgive him and move on let it hurt until it’s stops hurting."

