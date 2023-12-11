Mary Njoku celebrated her husband on his birthday with throwback pictures they took when dating

She wrote in the caption of her post that her man requested for a picture the first time they met in 2011

The actress added he proposed the fourth they started dating and she shared some of their humbling experience

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has shared some throwback pictures of her dating days to celebrate her husband Jason on his birthday.

The woman who remarried her husband in a lavish ceremony in Mauritius last year recounted the humbling beginning they had when they got married.

Mary Njoku marks husband's birthday with throwback photos of dating days. Photo credit @maryremmynjoku

According to her, they met in 2011 when Jason turned 30 and he requested a picture which she posted to mark his birthday.

Mary Njoku says her husband proposed fours after they met

In the caption of another post, she stated that her lover made a marriage proposal just a few days after they started dating. Jason had told her then that he was born to make the world's silkiest move and she believed him.

The mother of three also wrote that when they got married they were putting their mattress on the floor and had no clean running water.

The women who is fond of celebrating her wedding anniversary yearly said she had two cars then so they had to share it as her husband didn't have any.

See the post here:

Fans react to the throwback pictures Njoku posted

Netizens have reacted to the throwback pictures posted by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@oma_delly:

"Who would have thought your early days were this way! Happy birthday to your husband. Really love your family."

@kayeriom_talks:

"Happy birthday to your husband more years of togetherness and happiness."

@peculiaralfred:

"You guys dated for 4 days? Wow, there is really no manual for love."

@beautydanile:

"Lesson: A focus and intentional man no the waste time congratulations Ma."

@omoye_wigss:

"He talked big and worked bigger."

@_chiomasylvia:

"That’s how they always form humble and then boom they unleash their true character. My husband stressed me so much this weekend (too much play), I was asking him I thought you didn’t like talking when I met you. Now you’re a terror when I’m watching film."

@ralchiomaude:

"1st day you met and already you were flirting. lol ."

@faceofbeautynigeria:

"He was definitely a fan."

@itsvibesangel_':

"And you were standing like a very innocent girl."

@zenga_homez:

"There’s no manual for this thing called love. Many more years in love."

