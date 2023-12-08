A hilarious video of a woman who brought her POS machine to the church and waited for clients went viral on TikTok

The woman seemed confident enough to display the POS machine as she sat in the full gallery where others could see it

The creator of the video said that it was the first time he had seen someone bring such a thing to the church

Lady comes to churce with POS. Photo credit: UGC

Source: TikTok

The person who made the video indicated that it was the first time he would see someone come to the church with such an item, questioning whether she came to serve God or to market her business to people.

Watch the video below:

Marmie gold reacted:

“First time in church keh nah bad luck go back home or change your church.”

Henny said:

“Wait so Pos get camera?? All those blurry videos wey I Dey see so na Pos camera true true.”

Fayyy wrote:

“What ohh! when yoU guys say did you take your pictures with POSI thought it was a joke or something it's actually has a camera??”

Bhennysplace commented:

“No be pos machine be this.”

Gunna wanna:

“Wait o lI think say na cruise before una dey record with POS.”

Ene Ekele:

“Wait fes...Are those ushers or nurses.”

Resa:

“Who video me unaware.”

Mullerhaśe:

“Who else came from WhatsApp status?”

IFEY:

“I thought people joke with this thing.”

