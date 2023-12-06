A woman's dream of becoming a graduate is finally a reality as she completed her tertiary education against all odds

The married woman recalled how she sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)'s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) six times

She also narrated the different hurdles she scaled through, including lecturers seeking to have their way with her

A Nigerian woman, Ann, has celebrated graduating from school without having an extra year, despite the challenges she faced.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, December 2, the married lady appreciated God for bringing her husband, Ogbumor Collins, into her life and shared her story.

She sat for JAMB UTME six times and scored above 200 in all. Photo Credit: X3mlyunique Ann

Source: Facebook

Why Ann wrote JAMB UTME 6 times

According to Ann, she sat for JAMB UTME on six occasions and scored above 200 in all of them but was not given admission to read a medical-related course by her preferred school because she didn't meet their cut-off mark.

It was at the sixth attempt her husband came into her life and gave her a piece of life-changing advice.

"...God sent an amazing man into my life (my husband). While we sat out we talked about my school. I expected him to leave me because I was not a graduate like he wanted and I was not working at that time, I was more like a burden but he didn't leave me

"He encouraged me to pick up a supplementary form into another faculty rather than rewrite JAMB, which I did. We started courtship and within four months we got married I gained admission immediately after our wedding," she wrote.

Ann faced hurdles at school

Ann said it was tough at school to the point that she almost dropped out. She recalled how lecturers failed her because she refused to sleep with them.

Ann, who had her first child in her 100 level, also remembered being sent out of class over her baby.

As if that was not all, she faced financial challenges as her sole sponsor, her husband, also had some problems, but she eventually scaled through all. In her words:

"The challenges were real and right before my eyes I saw myself dropping out of school because of unbearable challenges ranging from fees payment to lecturers asking to sleep with me because it's a married woman they want.

"I failed their courses because I refused to give in. I told myself I'll rather drop out than sleep with any other man outside my husband. I rewrote those courses handed it over to God and I scaled through.

"Some lecturers would ask me to go out of the class as my baby was disturbing them. I was walked out of lecture halls with my baby. I looked helpless and felt like giving up because the stress became unbearable."

Ann showered encomiums on her husband

The fresh graduate shared a clip in which she hugged her husband to celebrate the academic feat. Also in her lengthy Facebook post, she hailed her hubby as a 'husband material of unlimited yard."

"God gave me an understanding husband that always helped me. He would stay with the baby most of the time to enable me learn, and he still made sure he went to work to provide for us...

"A big shout out to my amazing husband who stood by me to make me the woman I am today Ogbumor Collins.You're indeed a husband material unlimited yard."

People celebrated with her

Amadi Linda Nkechi said:

"Amazing! Congratulations."

Ek Tina Itulua said:

"Amazing. There is no glory without a story. Congratulations once more."

Owhe Stainless said:

"Congratulations to the both of you I am a witness all glory to God."

