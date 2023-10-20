A Nigerian mother and her daughter have realised their dreams of becoming trained nurses in the United States

A Nigerian mother went to the same nursing school as her daughter and they have graduated on the same day.

In a Facebook post, the mother, Theresa Udie, explained that she was classmates and team-mates with her daughter.

Theresa and her daughter both live in the United States where they have now become qualified nurses.

She said they supported each other in their dreams of becoming qualified nurses, studying through many nights together.

Photos she posted on Facebook showed the day they graduated.

She wrote on Facebook:

"It's time to celebrate the incredible journey we've had together as mother and daughter in nursing school. From sleepless nights studying for exams to overcoming the challenges of balancing work and school, we've tackled it all as a team. As classmates, teammates, and family, we've supported each other every step of the way. I couldn't be prouder of us for persevering and achieving our dream of becoming nurses. Here's to the late-night study sessions, the laughter, the tears, and the countless memories we've made on this journey. Thank you to our loved ones for your unwavering support. We did it!"

John Shuaibu said:

"Congratulations to you both. The young lady is all grown and doing well. God bless you with greater successes and excellent minds continually in Jesus' name."

Chuba Obi commented:

"Fantastic! Congratulations to you both, and special congrats to yourself, mama. It is tougher at a mature age with family burdens. Glory to God."

