A married woman has announced the end of her marriage with a video that sent netizens into a frenzy

She packed her belongings and took off her wedding ring, stating that she had been married for 10 years

The mum of five went on to share a heartbreaking update involving her husband and his side chick

A mother of five, identified as Sisanda Hlabangane, has called it quits on her marriage after a decade.

She disclosed this in a recent video seen on her TikTok page, @sisandamtshali.

Sisanda Hlabangane quit her marriage after 10 years. Photo Credit: @sisandamtshali

The clip showed Sisanda taking off her wedding ring and placing it on the bed. The camera moved from the bed to show her bags arranged in a corner.

Wording on the video explained that the marriage produced five kids. It was also stated that she would return the next day for her remaining belongings.

More troubles for Sisanda

However, a subsequent video Sisanda shared added a twist to her marriage issue.

In the clip, Sisanda claimed she had to sleep outside with the kids because her estranged husband returned home with his girlfriend.

"I hate this man with every fibre of my bones," she captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

The woman's announcement generated a buzz

Elihle isomi Lungiswa said:

"Don't you dare leave the house he is the one who suppose to leave where you go with 5 kids."

mawakuhle1 said:

"Staying in a broken marriage does not benefit the kids or the family but slowly kills the woman emotionally if not physically."

chuchu said:

"Thank you Lord for granting us ladies the strength to walk away when there is no love anymore."

Carol Monica said:

"People telling her to work on her marriage, so you think she woke up one day and decided to leave?"

Presh said:

"After 7 years I took the ring off on the 27th April 2023 and he thought im joking and i physically moved out on the 26th June 2023, God has been great."

user6184403142126 said:

"Social media is making most young people think divorce is attractive amd okay but in reality it's the innocent kids that have more to loose."

Woman ends her marriage to wed daughter's rejected lover

In a related report, a woman had quit her marriage to settle with her daughter's rejected suitor.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened in Rano local government area after the woman's daughter named Aisha, turned the man down.

The woman, Malama Khadija, said she decided to make the move as she realised that both of them should not lose him, noting that she is equally as beautiful as her daughter.

After 3 months, lady quits her marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had quit her marriage after three months.

Sharing pictures from her court and traditional wedding ceremonies on TikTok, Bolaghold ensured her estranged husband's face was blocked with a crying emoji.

In a subsequent post where she shared her traditional wedding pictures, Bolaghold wrote that two problems couldn't make one right. She added that pregnancy doesn't mean that two lovers should get married.

