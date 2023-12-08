A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after gushing over her newfound love

In a tweet shared via her official account, she revealed how a man she met at NYSC camp stole her heart

Social media users have shared their thoughts about her post with many advising her not to get too attached to him

Netizens have poured out a series of advice to a lady who expressed her love for a fellow corps member at the NYSC orientation camp.

The lady identified as @OreotheCookie on X narrated how she fell in love with the corps member who had been nice to her.

Lady falls in love at NYSC camp Photo credit: @OreoTheCookie/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Lady dotes on male corps member at NYSC camp, falls in love

According to her, the feelings had developed so much that she had to leave her SAED lecture class to join his.

She went ahead to debunk viral claims that NYSC love doesn't last as she reiterated that true love could actually exist in camp.

In her words:

"Camp love is real asf. Used to banter people doing love love. Meanwhile this boy has made most of my days this week. I left my SAED today to join his own so we could be together.

"He buys me coffee in the mornings (because it’s always cold), buys me dinner every night and we spend social nights together. I even stayed awake during morning parade so I could hear him read the news."

Netizens react as lady finds love at NYSC camp

Social media users have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While many joined in her excitement, other concerned netizens advised her not to get too attached to him yet.

Lori said:

"I believe in this ship please! This is how people meet their God ordained partners."

Ayo Deji reacted:

"I did almost the same thing during my time and even more. But trust me, the weight of the relationship is in your hands. Good people are always there forever, I can’t forget my camp days. Real Gee."

Robbie said:

"NYSC and relocation will do the magic."

Ijeoma added:

"Yh I understand. I would fall in love too. This is so lovely omg."

See the post below:

Short and tall corps members get engaged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Innocent Ruth, has gone viral online after announcing her engagement to a young man she met at NYSC camp.

The lady with a smallish stature revealed that she met her very tall partner at the NYSC camp, and they became friends. According to her, they were awarded NYSC's shortest and tallest corp members. However, they fell in love shortly down the line and got engaged.

The post has stirred so many reactions on social media from people who believe their height difference is fantastic. When Legit.ng contacted Innocent Ruth, she admitted that she faced opposition from her fiance's family at the beginning of their relationship, but they later accepted their love.

Source: Legit.ng