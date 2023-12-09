"It Was Traumatizing": Lady Exposes Friend Who Spent the Night at Her House, Netizens React
- A Nigerian lady recently took to Twitter to share her amusing experience with a friend who came to squat with her
- In her tweet, she revealed that her friend snored loudly and likened the sound to that of a motorcycle
- The unexpected noise which she heard very late at night quickly disrupted her sleep and left her in disbelief
A young woman has recounted a hilarious incident that transpired when a friend was squatting with her.
According to the lady, the lady had to come to live with her due to some issues which she had with her place.
Friend's loud snoring keeps woman awake
However, during the night, the lady with the handle @Jost_Jefa on X woke up to a very strange noise which she initially mistook for that of a motorcycle.
Shortly afterwards, she found out that the house was rather emanating from her friend and not a motorcycle as she thought.
In her tweet, she mentioned that the sound of her friend snoring on the bed resembled the noise of a motorcycle engine.
In her words:
“Over a month ago, a friend came to stay with me cos she had some issues with her place, while sleeping I heard a weird noise which I legit thought was a bike outside my room. To my greatest shock, my friend was the bike.”
Reactions as lady shares experience with friend who came to squat with her
The young woman's tweet quickly gained traction on Twitter with many users relating to her experience.
Emma Kay said:
"Lol. You be werey."
Mr Anu said:
"This is so funny and relatable."
Saheedatu commented:
"I once screamed in the middle of the night only to realize I forgot I had my friend over. I just lie down begin laugh myself."
Reina Alta wrote:
"This has happened to me before. Totally forgot I had a friend over, I turned while sleeping and my leg touched her hand, I wanted to cast the devil out until I turned properly to see it was my friend."
Idea added:
"This is funny and also traumatizing."
See the post below:
Man narrates how someone he was squatting with almost took his life
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was hired for a new job at Lagos Island and he decided to squat with his friend temporarily. According to the man identified as @mobelieve_ on X, on their first night together, an incident unfolded that left both of them in disbelief.
He narrated that while he went to the bathroom, his friend, overwhelmed by a sense of fear and confusion, followed him with a knife in hand, screaming "thief." In a moment of panic, the man managed to grab his friend's hand and shout his name, reminding him that they were sharing the same living space.
It became apparent that his friend had become so accustomed to sleeping alone that he had forgotten the man was present. The hilarious story quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with netizens sharing their opinions.
Source: Legit.ng