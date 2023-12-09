A Nigerian lady recently took to Twitter to share her amusing experience with a friend who came to squat with her

In her tweet, she revealed that her friend snored loudly and likened the sound to that of a motorcycle

The unexpected noise which she heard very late at night quickly disrupted her sleep and left her in disbelief

A young woman has recounted a hilarious incident that transpired when a friend was squatting with her.

According to the lady, the lady had to come to live with her due to some issues which she had with her place.

Friend's loud snoring keeps woman awake

However, during the night, the lady with the handle @Jost_Jefa on X woke up to a very strange noise which she initially mistook for that of a motorcycle.

Shortly afterwards, she found out that the house was rather emanating from her friend and not a motorcycle as she thought.

In her tweet, she mentioned that the sound of her friend snoring on the bed resembled the noise of a motorcycle engine.

In her words:

“Over a month ago, a friend came to stay with me cos she had some issues with her place, while sleeping I heard a weird noise which I legit thought was a bike outside my room. To my greatest shock, my friend was the bike.”

Reactions as lady shares experience with friend who came to squat with her

The young woman's tweet quickly gained traction on Twitter with many users relating to her experience.

Emma Kay said:

"Lol. You be werey."

Mr Anu said:

"This is so funny and relatable."

Saheedatu commented:

"I once screamed in the middle of the night only to realize I forgot I had my friend over. I just lie down begin laugh myself."

Reina Alta wrote:

"This has happened to me before. Totally forgot I had a friend over, I turned while sleeping and my leg touched her hand, I wanted to cast the devil out until I turned properly to see it was my friend."

Idea added:

"This is funny and also traumatizing."

