A lady was surprised when a turkey followed her closely and sat wherever she sat and went around with her

A video of the moment was captured and shared on TikTok, where people are trying to give reasons for the turkey's behaviour

While some said the turkey liked the Nigerian lady naturally, others said it was because she was putting on a red gown

It was a surprising moment when a live turkey chose a particular lady and followed her around like a friend.

In a video shared on TikTok by @ge_ni_pher, the turkey trailed the lady, following her around the environment as if it had known her for years.

The lady was surprised as Turkey was following her around. Photo credit: TikTok/@ge_ni_pher.

Source: TikTok

Just like a pet dog would do, the turkey sat close to the lady when she was sitting down and talking on the phone.

Another scene of the clip showed the turkey sitting close to the lady where she was standing.

In the comment section of the video, many people are trying to give reasons why the animal behaved that way.

Some are saying the turkey loves the lady, but others insist that the turkey was attracted by the lady's red gown.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as turkey follows Nigerian lady

@Amazing me said:

"She don explain her story give the turkey."

@TheToluroy commented:

"Her soul mate. Would you still love me if I were a turkey. Na the result be this."

@perfectsinceday1 said:

"Has to be the most well-behaved turkey I’ve ever seen."

@Precious Niola said:

"It's because of the red cloth she's putting on."

@UNCLE TURKEY said:

"You no put am for pot."

@Sara said:

"So this is love."

@lucasjoe236 said:

"When someone tell me to explain to the turkey why I am still single. The story don pain am."

@Posh_Cakes_Pcc said:

"The day wey turkey pursue me ehnnn."

@Joy said:

"Christmas don near oooo."

Source: Legit.ng