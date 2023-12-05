A man has unexpectedly gone viral on TikTok after he posted a video of himself without saying a single word

A man with a uniquely shaped nose has unexpectedly gone viral on TikTok after posting a short video.

In the video, the man did not say anything, as he just showed his face and people immediately noticed his nose.

The man has become popular on TikTok because of his nose. Photo credit: TikTok/@user9271275686204.

His nose looks big and flat, and his face looks swollen, but some people say the man is very handsome.

He was wearing his spectacles on his forehead, but towards the end of the clip, he wore them properly.

At the moment, the video, which was posted by @user9271275686204, has generated more than 11k comments and over 1.7 million views.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to man's unique nose

@madame honey said:

"You will have a lot of money if you make a zombie film."

@paranawe said:

"When I think of paradise I will say that you are very beautiful."

@Rozzey asked:

"Who nose tomorrow."

@syllafatoumata86 said:

"Since I was born I have never seen someone more beautiful than you."

@Steed972 commented:

"If you sneeze it's over for us!"

@san_ja_art said:

"Pregnancy can humble anyone."

@Jeff5mevitess said:

"He looks like a mathematic teacher."

@Alassane commented:

"Why are people making fun of him?"

@ALIENs said:

"You are very handsome."

@Gloria the candy said:

"He must pay the environmental tax because he consumes too much oxygen than the others."

@medneyc2 said:

"He breathes well."

Lady with big nose says no man wants her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady cried out on TikTok saying no man wants her because of her nose.

In the video, it was noticed that the lady has a big nose that is uniquely shaped.

She said she has no boyfriend and no man wants to be with her.

