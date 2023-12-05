A cute clip of a big black dog and a kid has stirred emotional reactions from social media users who loved them

The big dog grew up with the beautiful child, from being a pet to transforming into a gigantic guard dog

People who have had a similar experience with a Cane Carso said that the animal would never leave the child alone

A video shared on TikTok has shown an adorable Cane Carso dog and a cute baby playing together.

The clip showed that the canine beauty and the child drew up together as friends in the space of a few years.

The dog walked gently behind the baby. Photo source: @swimmer_2_winner

Cane Carson protected baby

The Cane Carso had already grown big when the kid was still a toddler. They made for a great team.

Many social media users said that the dog would always protect the girl no matter what, as it has grown to love her. @swimmer_2_winner shared the kid's video.

natetrissel295 said:

"Is that a Cane Corso?"

Model_A_Dreamer said:

"She protected him when he was little, he will protect her forever."

peggiejenkins755 said:

"I absolutely LOVE the way it’s walking behind her like her shadow!!!"

user5911357710014 said:

"Yup they grow up and it’s all they know. We got ours at 5 weeks and she will move heaven and earth for our kids."

dabney97 said:

"Security system activated!!!"

Tms64 said:

"Her walking with confidence."

Jeff said:

"He has her back for life."

Betty Mayeux said:

"Yea that’s her best friend and no one will mess with her."

VChiz said:

"I know you BETTER NOT Mess With Her."

Kim said:

"Every step she took, he never took his eyes off her."

theguywithai said:

"That's the most unique shadow I've seen all month."

Spiceeginger said:

"Love it. Got my cane corso when he was 6 months and my daughter was 4 months old. They have grown up together the last two years and I cannot explain."

