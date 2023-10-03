A lady gave her chicken an all-round VIP treatment, petting the domestic animal like a human being

In a video that has stunned many TikTok users, the lady took time to trim the chicken's nails and paint it cortex

TikTok users were quick to point out that the chicken is enjoying life more than some human beings

A lady stunned TikTok users with how she gave her chicken a VIP treatment at a spar.

In an interesting video posted on TikTok by @pelusaelpollo, the chicken had the time of its life as it was petted like a human being.

Lady gives her chicken VIP treatment. Photo credit: TikTok/@pelusaelpollo.

Source: TikTok

The first thing the lady did was to trim the chicken's nails, making sure all the pointed edges aligned beautifully.

She then applied cortex on the nails, making them shine bright like those of a human.

Lucky chicken treated like human

Amazingly, the domestic animal never moved or got agitated as it received all the spar grooming.

It remained calm, and some people even said they thought the chicken was dead.

The lady also cleaned the chicken's beak and tidied up its comb and wattle. She equally used a comb to straighten its feather like human hair. She revealed in the comment section that the lucky chicken is five years old.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lady and her pet chicken

@ME AND MY BIRDS said:

"Please love her a lot, don't take care of her with food."

@guilia said:

"The softer it is, the better it is."

@impossible commented:

"How did you convince the chicken?"

@Glo said:

"I'm thinking the worst, saying it seems like a mockery to the chick's body and he's enjoying it."

@nopirahmawati said:

"After that, the chicken is immediately fried."

@SeaGoat said:

"She still has better nails than mine."

