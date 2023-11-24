For many people, it would require months or years of dating to determine if they want to settle down with their partners but it took a man two weeks

The man has now shared with people how N1k opened his eyes to see his girlfriend would be his wife

His story melted hearts and led to many people opening up about the kind deeds of their girlfriends and exes

A social media influencer has narrated the 'golden' moment he made up his mind to turn his girlfriend into his wife.

In a tweet on X, the influencer, @jon_d_doe, said they were just two weeks into dating when she helped him out financially.

Illustrative image of a happy black couple not related to the story. Photo Credit: Christopher Malcolm

Source: Getty Images

According to him, she gave him N1k back in school so he could travel to the village and get foodstuffs.

At that moment, he knew she was the one for him. The excited man, who is now married, said he reminded his wife about that act and she feigned not remembering the incident. His tweet reads:

"I made up my mind to marry my wife when she gave me 1k in school so that I could travel to my village to get some food stuff.

"This was like 2 weeks after we started dating. I told her this for the first time yesterday & she acted like she didn't remember.

"But she was smiling."

See his tweet below:

People reacted to his disclosure

@elantracey said:

"A lot of men appreciate kind gestures and there are many who don't and will just keep you for their selfish reasons and I've had an experience of both."

@Praise_Him247 said:

"Received same frm my study partner just few weeks of knowing her ND yh it begun our luv affair but even tho we r cool and all we cnt marry. Saddest story of my life tho."

@whisnikolia said:

"We men too cheap on God!

"Is your wife your first love?"

@Casinocrowns said:

"I don't know about anyone but the very first day I saw my girl in Uni, it was the first time I got that assurance within me as a man that she's the one but knowing fully well I had a lot of work to do because her character needs a lot of amendments but that never discouraged me."

@iDumeby said:

"I can so relate. I'm not married now but I always remember when my girlfriend headed out from her hostel to the market to get stuff for soup. The type of Sun on that day ehn, even Jesus wouldn't have made me go out but she did anyways. I hope I'm ready soon."

Source: Legit.ng