A Lagos security man is in a dilemma over the 'attractive' offer his boss' wife, who is childless, made to him

He opened up that the woman wants him to sleep with her every week and revealed what he stood to gain

While some internet users said they would have jumped at the offer, many others advised the man to flee

A security man in Lagos has narrated the offer his madam made to him that has put him in a fix.

In a secret message Facebook user, Innocent Tino, made public, the security man said his boss' wife is childless after nine years of marriage.

The man revealed she wants him to sleep with her twice a week in a bid to solve their childbearing problem.

To show her seriousness, he added that she gave him her ATM card, giving him the freedom to buy whatever he wanted.

This struck fear in the heart of the man. Parts of the secret message reads:

"She need my help ooo. That I should f.uck am 2 times a week and she say her husband no get fertility. They be 9 years in marriage no child and she also gave me her ATM card say if I need something make I buy am for myself. I come dey fear."

People offered advise to the security man

Ajayi Adeyemi Ilerioluwa said:

"It is a trap. Don't try it. They can kill you through it.

"Outsiders dey there, why she no fit go meet dem. At best, leave the job and flee."

IC Floorppy said:

"It could be an arrange something between the wife and husband to use you to achieve a particular purpose."

Edwin Egede Jnr said:

"Ask her to involve her husband's concern, if it's truly what she claimed."

Emmanuel Chinemerem said:

"The woman needs child by all means so give her children if you also want children."

Temmy Ahmed said:

"Something wey I go accept without wasting time."

Iyke Quality said:

"Do it on agreement that she will settle you and you will stop working there."

Queen Sambo said:

"Man no spoiled where you the eat oooo, if you do it for money but the money no go last just be honest with your job. And if the man found out one day e fit reward you said you refuse to knack him wife and you come get good history to tell your children. My opinion."

Apprentice laments over employer's wife making advances on him

In a related report, an apprentice claimed his madam made advances on him.

The man said he was afraid that the woman could get him in trouble and make his boss not settle him as planned.

The apprentice cried out in a secret message which has emerged on Twitter. He said the woman is attempting to do to him what Portipher's wife did to Joseph.

Gateman impregnates boss' wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a gateman impregnated his employer's wife.

In a hair-raising story secretly sent to @Postsubman, the woman's husband said he was seeking advice on how to handle the situation.

The man said his wife is currently five months pregnant, and the baby is not his own because he has been away in Dubai, the UAE. He explained that people are pleading with him to forgive his wife and accept her, but he is finding it difficult.

Source: Legit.ng