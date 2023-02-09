A Nigerian lady who is happily married said that she was never the kind of woman her husband wanted

The woman added that she knew he wanted somebody different but had to go for her because she was not a financial burden

Men in her comment section agreed with her that billing is a big turn-off for them when it comes to a committed relationship

A Nigerian woman (@the_peters_official) has in a video on TikTok said that when she was going to marry her husband, she knew she was not the kind of lady he wanted.

She added that even though the man never said it out, she could tell he wanted a more classy woman for a wife.

I was not billing him

In the video shot in the presence of her husband who was laughing, the lady stated that he was only complimenting her with things like she had a good character and was from a good home.

Asking her husband to say the last thing he saw in her, the man agreed with the wife that the marriage happened because she was not a woman who was always asking him for money (billing).

Watch the couple's video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Osinachi said:

"You are right o, billing turns me off automatically."

sylvia_lax said:

"That billing part i must bill… who wan marry u go marry u abeg."

She replied:

"Your choice dear me I get money so no need to bill am."

kennedychinenye5 said:

"That billing part dey affect all men o."

Subzero said:

"Not billing me means she fears God. If she like speak in tongues or prophecy but bill me just know say na scam."

gloriaandrew33 asked:

"Ok oo, so u mean he was not giving you shishi until he married you?"

She replied:

"Yes ma but he bought me gifts."

sommyvee said:

"Sis you and I have the same qualities but I still don’t understand why this love never still find me oo."

King Tonimax said:

"Girls are you hearing the criteria men are looking for before choosing a wife."

Lady left school to tend to sick boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a popular content creator, @emmaifeanyi, shared a video showing how his lover became focused on caring for him after he told her he was sick.

The young man smiled at the camera in a viral video as the lady pressed her phone behind him and sang.

He revealed that the lady had to leave school to attend to him. Many people have praised the couple's relationship as some hoped they would marry.

