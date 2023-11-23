A man, who married over a year ago, has appealed to netizens for advise on the problems facing his marriage

The 33-year-old man expressed worry over his young wife's behaviour and highlighted some of her alleged sins

In addition to her behaviour which he does not like, the worried man said she is refusing to get pregnant

An unidentified married man has cried out for help over his wife's stance as regards childbearing.

X influencer, @Wizarab10, who shared the man's anonymous message to him, blasted him for allowing his wife to live as a single woman.

Images of a man and a woman are for illustration purposes and not related to the story. Photo Credit: Richard Drury, Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

He wrote:

"33 and you can't man up to a 22 year old. How can your wife be living single? You're a mumu man.

"It is the hand you gave her she is playing. When you wake up, she will wake up."

According to the man's complaint, he is 33 years old and married a 22-year-old lady over a year ago.

She doesn't want kids before 25

He said his wife lives as a single woman, still goes clubbing and dresses indecently.

Bothered, he said he confronted her and she dismissed his concerns, saying it was nothing serious.

The man added that she maintained she would not have kids until age 25.

See his tweet below:

People criticised the 33-year-old man

@segunizzy said:

"You go marry without proper training. You carry person wey never mature put for house and yet you can’t talk to someone you call your wife too. It is well."

@Jacktopreciouss said:

"Dating a girl that young and taking her serious is even risky.

"That's the age they love going to party, messing up and doing things.

"Anyways I'm sure you saw these things before getting married to her."

@Love821_ said:

"You accepted it from the start.

"That's why..it may be too late..she is used to the life style already..she may still leave because she might “probably be seeing someone else."

@talk2veee said:

"33-year-old man no fit control wife wey him marry??

"Lmao.

"She saw the weakness in you and is dancing on your head till you wake up."

@Roodie77 said:

"So she should pause her own life for the man lol it’s the man’s fault marrying such a young lady and expecting her to pause her entire existence cause of him."

@MichaelOyewole_ said:

"Guy should not even be married in the first place.

"That's the truth."

@ElekwaEmmy said:

"This is exactly what you get when you married a girl whom you provided everything for and used your wealth to woo not because she loves you. For those of us who are not married please don’t marry someone that your love is higher. Her love for you should be more than yours to her."

Man cries out as wife denies him bedroom enjoyment

In a related report, a man had lamented over his wife's stance on bedroom enjoyment.

In a story that has gone viral on X, the man said his wife always complained, giving him reasons why they could not copulate.

He said he and his wife had their last child three years ago, but she insisted there would be no copulation without protection.

Man threatens divorce over wife's refusal to get pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man threatened to divorce his wife over her refusal to get pregnant again.

A Facebook user, Imaan Mike Umoh, shared the development on the social media platform, saying it happened on his street.

According to him, the man suspected that his wife had been taking contraceptives. The couple has four kids already.

Source: Legit.ng