A Nigerian lady has inspired people with her marital story as she counted her blessings since her marriage in 2006

According to her, she met him when he was broke and stubbornly went ahead with their marriage plans despite resistance from her family

Apart from appointing her as the managing director of his company, the lady revealed a lovely thing he did

A female entrepreneur has advised people to follow their hearts as she celebrated being made the MD of her husband's company, Mamijo Farms.

In a TikTok video, she recalled how her family didn't want her to marry him in 2006 because he was broke.

She said he was rejected by her family. Photo Credit: @mamijo_farms

Undeterred by her family's rejection, the lady said she stubbornly went on with the wedding. According to her, none of her siblings attended the wedding.

On why her parents finally graced her marriage, she said:

"My parents attended my wedding because I told them I was going to marry him with or without them."

She counts her blessings 17 years later

In addition to being made an MD, the lady added that he took her on a world tour. In the clip, the couple played around and sang along to a song before the camera.

She opened up about her family accepting him later on.

"They finally accepted him after 5 years and we moved on happily."

Via their page, @mamijo_farms, the couple keeps netizens posted about their personal life and business activities.

Watch the video below:

People celebrated the couple

Kiswili said:

"Now as your family member, fire him from his own company.

"More wins guys."

Zagazaga said:

"Life never end and where you are now isn’t the end of the whole marriage …. Give it time , we are always too quick."

Anna Chivuga said:

"I thought i was the only one whose siblings didn't attend their wedding."

mickey12 said:

"It can never happen in this generation again ma’am thank God this App wasn’t available during your era."

Pretty brittle said:

"Do life with a good person who has prospects. And GOD should not shame us."

.theAnonymousperson said:

"Glory be to God. But still reach out to your parents Parental Blessing is KEY, you will or have children."

Agamah said:

"My sis we call it grace cus only few men will remember u were with them when broke."

Lady stops dad from attending her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady revealed why she prevented her biological father from attending her wedding.

Mabel attributed her decision to the fact that her father abandoned her for 27 years.

In a text message the father sent to her, he asked to be helped with N5,000 to enable him to buy medicine for himself.

Replying to the message, Mabel told him in no uncertain terms that she does not have a biological father.

