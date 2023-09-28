A man who sold his business for millions of naira and relocated his wife and children to Canada later regretted his action

The man left Canada for some years when he missed home and tried his hands at other businesses in Nigeria

As he faced challenges later, he turned towards Canada again as a last resort, but things had changed so much abroad

A man has narrated how a family man sold his supermarket in Lagos state for N40m because he wanted to relocate his wife and kids to Canada.

When he got to Canada, the man became homesick, and he and his family agreed for him to come home while they remained abroad.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the event described in this material. Photo source: jacoblund, aapsky, Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

Source: Getty Images

Sending money from Nigeria to Canada

Despite being in Nigeria, the man still sent them money from his small business back home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

For years in Canada, his wife went to school, completed her education, and had better opportunities in Canada.

According to @nigeriacrime in a clip, when things became problematic for the man in Nigeria, he relocated abroad for the second time to join his family.

Husband struggled to get job in Canada

Things became hard for him as the woman he had spent much on started complaining when their living costs ate deep into her income, and the man could not get a good job abroad.

The man sought advice on what to do as he could no longer tolerate disrespect from his wife and children. His colleague said he made a wrong move.

Watch the full story below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Opeyemi 2435 said:

"Sometimes I wonder why people who have over 40M relocates abroad, abroad is for the hustlers not for people that are very comfortable in their country."

clementina ogheneovo said:

"All these happens when you marry people who lacks kindness, empathy,respect and so on."

SuperyGold said:

"Anything you doing for your wife make sure you have a backup plan very important."

user8389993858567 said:

"Any woman will leave a man the moment her life upgraded above her man - especially she has more money. It’s over - start over my man!"

Jay Bless said:

"Leave the house and start afresh in the same country... God bless."

Nigerian family borrowed to relocate abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a family of five children with a house and comfortable life in Nigeria sold their property to finance their relocation to the UK.

Despite the funds they gathered, they still had to borrow. The family's "promised land" came with challenges in the UK as they swam in debt.

Source: Legit.ng