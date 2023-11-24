A Nigerian man has joyfully flown to the UK to start living there after he successfully got a visa to the European country

In a video, the man chronicled his travel experience, beginning with his preparation when he was in Nigeria

Before he travelled, he changed some Naira notes into Pounds so that he would have some money in his pocket

A Nigerian man applied for a visa to the United Kingdom, UK, and he successfully got it.

He has now relocated to the European country to start living there. He posted a video on TikTok, and the clip chronicled his journey experience.

The man successfully got a UK visa. Photo credit: TikTok/@jimmy_innocent1 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the man, Jimmy Innocent, showed how he packed up his things in preparation for the journey.

He flashed his Nigerian international passport and other travel documents to signal his readiness to move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said he changed some Naira notes to Pounds so he would have some money on landing in the UK.

Jimmy showed up when he was at the airport, and he said his family and friends shed tears of joy.

When he landed in the UK, he said his flight was peaceful as he showed his neighbourhood.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man relocates to the UK

@vhystar8 said:

"I don tell your village people your plans."

@Dejinii commented:

"Na travelling out dey make this one happy like this?"

@Soft said:

"Omo who else thought he was joking."

@Ella said:

"I give myself 8 months to do this video in Jesus name...I have decreed and so shall it be."

@YEEUN said:

"I swear traveling out is soo overatted till the hardship hits in especially as a student."

@NvestorObj said:

"Where did you change your naira?"

@Hillary Todson said:

"I believe and trust God. If there’s a God in heaven, I will do this trend exactly this time next year."

@Nnechidest said:

"My prayer for you is that you make it before coming back."

@blessedbliss said:

"I can't wait to Japa."

Nigerian student with long name graduates from UK university

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student graduated from the University of Kent, UK.

The student has eight names, and he included all of them in his certificates.

He is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.

Source: Legit.ng