A Nigerian man in Canada has taken to social media to count his blessings seven months after he left the country

According to the man, he sold his lands and car to fund his relocation to the North American country

Several months down the line, he shared how he has made more than he spent to fund his relocation

A Nigerian man, Chuks, has flaunted his successes seven months after he relocated to Canada.

Doing a photo documentary of his story on TikTok, Chuks said he was earning less than N100k monthly back in Nigeria.

Chuks said he sold almost all he had. Photo Credit: @dijehchuks

Source: TikTok

The last straw for him that broke the camel's back was when Peter Obi lost the Presidential Elections. He decided to do his personal research and sell almost all his properties to relocate.

Chuks said he was very determined to not only move to Canada but to succeed there and was not discouraged by negative reviews from migrants who moved to the North American country.

Seven months down the line, Chuks said he has a better car, lands and renders financial help to his people in Nigeria.

His story inspired people.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate him

Anna munachimso said:

"Chai

"A big congratulations, your blessings were just waiting for you and thank God you made a move."

user678255403350 said:

"Bro thank you for the part you said you made your research very well so many people filled because the don't know what their going there for."

Nduka111 said:

"Wit 100k salary, you got a car, land and all.....baba u dey do yahoo."

Mercify said:

"Congratulations to you Chuks, I hope that one day I will share my own story."

Mrs A.A said:

"He got prepared ahead of time, he got there and got things done such as getting certificates... I loveet. you just have to get urself prepared ahead."

Twinstar@z... said:

"How u take saveup with the salary below 100k for u to japa.. how much e cost u to japa."

zonijudy1 said:

"The only person I have seen given hope to others. than those discouraging others, and they are still there."

