Canadian government has release its 3 year Immigration Levels Plan for skilled workers, caregivers

The plan also includes the economic immigrants, the family class, and the humanitarian targets

In 2022, Canada broke the record for new immigrants at 437,000 admissions, and also increased permanent resident admissions in 2023 to 465,000

Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business and the economy.

The Canadian government has announced immigration plans to welcome more skilled workers, caregivers, from 2024 to 2026.

Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) disclosed that there is plans to receive 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, while 500,000 new immigrants are expected each in 2025 and 2025.

Canada remains one of the choice destination for Nigerian students. Photo credit: IRCC

Source: Facebook

The immigration plans also includes the economic immigrants, the family class, and the humanitarian targets.

Breakdown of each immigration plan

The family class target, in 2024, will be 114,000 immigrants, or 24% of all admissions. This will increase to 118,000 immigrants by 2026, which will also be 24% of all admissions.

The Express Entry target will be 110,700 permanent resident admissions in 2024, and this will rise to 117,500 immigrants in each of 2025 and 2026.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) target will be 110,000 immigrants in 2024, and rise to 120,000 in 2025, and another 120,000 in 2026.

Spousal, Partner, and Children sponsorship has a target of 82,000 admissions in 2024, and this will rise to 84,000 in each of 2025 and 2026.

The Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) target will be 32,000 immigrants in 2024, followed by 34,000 immigrants in each of 2025 and 2026.

Canada immigration plan

Vanguard reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will announce the Immigration Levels Plan for 2024 – 2026.

According to CIC news, the Immigration Levels Plan acts as the guideline for the number of new permanent residents who will be admitted into Canada over the next three years under each of the three immigration classes: economic, family, and humanitarian.

The report reads:

“Canada’s immigration levels will remain unchanged from its current targets. In 2024, the country will target the admission of 485,000 new immigrants. In 2025 and 2026, Canada will look to welcome 500,000 new immigrants in each year

“The targets are the same as those announced under the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025. The new information released today is the 2026 target, as well as updates to the levels of immigrants that will be admitted under each class and program between 2024-2026.

“In 2024, Canada will look to welcome about 281,135 immigrants under the economic class or 58% of the annual target. By 2026, this will rise to 301,250 immigrants or 60% of the annual target.”

How interested qualifies

Economic immigrants in Canada are individuals chosen based on their expertise and potential to make a positive economic contribution to the country.

This category encompasses skilled laborers such as carpenters, plumbers, and welders, along with healthcare professionals like caregivers.

To take advantage of this program, individuals from countries like Nigeria need to possess these skills and qualifications.

On the other hand, Family Class immigrants are individuals sponsored by close relatives who are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents, aged 18 or above.

These sponsors are required to demonstrate their willingness and ability to offer financial assistance and support to the immigrating family members from Nigeria and other nations.

“It Will Help Them”: Canada Announces New Rule for Nigerians, Others Coming To Study From December 1

Canadian government has announced that international students, including Nigerians will have to verify their admission from December 1, 2023, Legit.ng reported.

According to a statement published on Canada's immigration website, Honorable Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said the changes to its International Student Program will safeguard authentic students from fraud.

The statement from the Canada immigration office reads: "Starting December 1, 2023, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with IRCC.

Source: Legit.ng