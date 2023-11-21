Netizens have reacted to a funny video of a young man serving punishment in the house courtesy of his girlfriend

The youth funnily lamented about the punishment online, saying she caught him red-handed again

While some internet users found the lovebirds' video lovely, women bragged about having partners who permit such

A young Nigerian man left netizens in stitches after he shared a video of his girlfriend punishing him.

His girlfriend appeared to have recorded him as she watched him serve the punishment she gave him.

He knelt down and raised his hands up. Photo Credit: @kellymoor7

Source: TikTok

Funnily lamenting, he captioned the video:

"This my babe dey suffer me small eye contact."

In the clip, the young man, @kellymoor7, knelt down in the living room with his hands raised up, a common Nigerian punishment.

The video blew up, garnering over a million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the clip of him serving punishment

Nobody’s Ex said:

"My baby say him na soldier boy say I no fit punish am this boy too stubborn."

@simply viva said:

"See boi wey fine like this you say make eye contact no dey dey play."

user6557781618385 said:

"Na so love dey be , omoh i don know why i never get babe till now wey i dey 300l ( pride )."

Ellagray said:

"I’m so glad I found myself this kind of man… this thing sweet die."

Vitamin kc said:

"So una done Dey give punishment for relationship something wey I no Dey allow my mama do me those days… this my singleness neva start ooh."

ishola said:

"Nah girl wey go they do me like this I they find girl wey go collect Saturday from me give me Sunday wey I go they wash her pant and bra."

Robot said:

"Wait first naso relationship be ? Before I enter."

Angel Angel said:

"Where una Dey see boy wey Dey obey una."

Source: Legit.ng