A Nigerian lady caused quite a stir in public as she embarrassed her boyfriend after seeing him with another woman

She first gave him a slap tagging him a male prostitute and then proceeded to strip him of items she had bought for him

The furious lady had him remove his belt on the spot and took back the smartphone, quite to people's surprise

A netizen has advised men never to allow a woman to feed them as he shared a video showing how a lady embarrassed her boyfriend in public.

The lady who spoke in Yoruba found her man with someone else and called him a male prostitute as she accused him of cheating on her.

She embarrassed her boyfriend in public. Photo Credit: @olasugar23

Source: TikTok

She immediately landed him a slap across the face before ordering him to return the things she bought for him.

She took his belt and smartphone, while the lady she suspected him of cheating on her with called him her senior brother, enquiring to know from him what was happening.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man acted calmly in the face of the public ridicule and took his younger sister out of the scene.

People present then realised that the woman his girlfriend thought he cheated on her with was actually his younger sister. The TikTok clip has sparked outrage on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mo6 said:

"I feel so bad as a man to see another man be treated without respect cos he couldn’t afford for his daily needs."

e said:

"Y'all are saying the girk is wicked.

"But if na the guy do am now.

"Awon werey go dey shout " brotherhood is proud of you."

user4327261716633 said:

"If this didn't happen now what will happen latter may be bad than this everything comes for reason."

BuksJr said:

"Am sorry for i wasn't built this way. the slightest disrespect is met with instant brutal force no matter the gender."

user2178443511276 said:

"Omoh, the guy calmness is over 100% as in......

"I felt his pain at that moment. dont let woman feed you."

Lol said:

"I respect the sister because no lady can treat my brother like this in front of me."

darlzycool said:

"That guy is the true definition of God fearing man, everything happens for a reason. I love the spirit.

"Not every girl will encounter still go wit u."

VeRo_NiCa said:

"Omooo he was calm. When God said let the man be the one to provide una de feel say na joke. As the girl do those things see embarrassment the guy chop."

Man retrieves items he bought for bae after seeing her with someone else

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken back things he bought for his girlfriend after catching her with someone else.

Decked in African attire, the young man walked into the restaurant and approached his girlfriend to retrieve the items he bought for her.

The items included bone straight hair, phone and slippers. Despite the lady's protest, the man ensured he collected the items.

The other man with whom the lady was having a date watched as the drama unfolded but decided that there was no point in staying back.

Source: Legit.ng