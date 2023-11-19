A video of a pregnant woman bothering her sleeping husband at 12am has sent social media into a frenzy

The woman came upon him sleeping and vowed not to allow it continue so long as she remained awake

Some women funnily hailed the expectant mum over her action, while men shared their experiences

A pregnant woman left many in stitches over what she did to her husband whom she found sleeping.

Wording on the clip of the pregnant woman and her man seen on TikTok reads:

"It's 12am. I can't sleep and he's sleeping. You got me pregnant."

She was not happy he was sleeping. Photo Credit: @bahhassanatu

Source: TikTok

In the clip, she got noisy cleaning equipment and pretended to be cleaning around his head area and this woke him up.

After he woke up, she got him to place his hand on her protruding tummy. The video went viral online and got people talking.

Via their TikTok handle, @bahhassanatu, the couple keeps netizens posted about happening in their lives.

Watch the video below:

The video got many laughing

take said:

"I went through this hell...I was a very relieved man when she finally gave birth...she usd to wake me up at one craving for ice cream or cakes."

Abmoney said:

"No be you go stil enjoy the child later later Atleast the pikin go stil like you pass his/her papa."

Isaac said:

"Yh he needs to make sure you are asleep before he can also else he won't sleep as well."

bellooladipupo713 said:

"My wife must see this I finally found her twin sister."

user5825986321497 said:

"I can feel ur pain bro ... I have been through this..."

~Gemini TWINS~ said:

"Now, I will have to give myself another 3 years of rest because of this video."

Barbiecash said:

"Can you imagine make someone you cannot beat dey frustrate you . If care is not taken the frustration go make you say ahhhhh God why me."

seunogunsola102 said:

"During my time, I bought suya sotey! one day aboki asked me say...

"Oga, Oga shey madam don born?"

"And I answered yes ooo! she don born."

Lady finds hubby sleeping after he promised to watch over baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had found her husband fast asleep after he promised to watch their baby at night.

The lady (@iam_adamma) cradled the kid at 10 p.m. with her husband shirtless, enjoying his sleep in the bedroom.

She said:

"Motherhood is the real ghetto."

Many Nigerians who watched the video shared similar experiences, as some said their husbands slept off the same way.

