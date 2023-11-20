A young man's surprise proposal move on his girlfriend ended badly as she treated him to an embarrassing reaction

He had knelt publicly with a ring, asking her to marry him but the lady replied him with a 'thunderous' slap

What followed next caused a commotion at the location of the incident and among people on social media

A video from a proposal that went wrong has surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions.

X user, @cliifforrd, shared the video as he wondered what people would have done if in the young man's shoes.

"If you were the guy, what would be your reaction?" the video was captioned.

It was observed in the video that a young man went on his knees with a ring to propose, but his woman rejected the proposal.

After backing him, she got closer and gave him a slap on the face, sending people at the location of the incident into a frenzy.

Some concerned men quickly ran towards the kneeling man and urged him to get back on his feet, while the lady exited the scene.

Watch the video below:

Many people blasted the lady for her behaviour

@OluseunJose said:

"Omoh, this girlie doesn't even worth this commitment...

"Those guys who asked him to stand up knew it, if na my guy, I will still sound him another wake up slap."

@Templegaurd said:

"Refuse my proposal but don’t slap me, you’re not mad. Why are you begging? It should be a request, if she is not in, move. You’re begging so tomorrow she will say it was a favour, you’re not doing me a favour, I be hot cake too."

@BlaccYsl said:

"Shoutout to the men who went to pick him up when he could've been ridiculed, MVPs."

@waleshadow said:

"Na the woman be the guy. S/he will walk away. I have no business with the lady kneeling down."

@SeaNeverDry00 said:

"The kinda slap wey I go give her ehn if she no blind her eyes go Dey on coma."

@AkConglomerate said:

"Na whitemen culture be all this kneeling down and proposing. Why bend the knees Alaye?"

@Cisqo_4 said:

"Mehn those guys wey make the boy jazz up go always see good things."

@andreudotai said:

"Why do girls normally a slap a guy they don’t want when they’re being proposed to?"

Lady turns down Val Day's proposal

In a related report, a lady rejected a man's Valentine's Day proposal in an embarrassing fashion.

The incident, which happened on the premises of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, was seen in a viral video on TikTok.

In the clip, the man got on one knee with a ring in his outstretched hand as he asked her to marry him. The lady bluntly refused as she mocked and embarrassed him.

Lady embarrasses lover in failed proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had rejected her man's proposal in church with a slap.

In a short clip seen on Facebook, the lady was backing the man as she held up a birthday cake given to her while being flanked by cheering church folks.

Behind her, a man believed to be her boyfriend suddenly went on one knee, holding up a ring. On turning around, the lady stood shell-shocked and then reacted in an unexpected manner.

While chants of "Say yes" could be heard from onlookers, the lady forced her boyfriend to get up.

