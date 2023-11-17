A Nigerian lady shared a hilarious video of her younger brother, who is now taller than she is

The lady, Ada Igbo Nile, was spotted questioning her younger brother in a way that got netizens laughing

A lot of people said they related to the video and that they also have younger ones who are taller than they are

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her younger brother, who has grown taller than her.

In the video, the lady stood with her brother, but the young boy towered above her by several inches.

The young boy towers above his elder sister. Photo credit: TikTok/@itz_marahchi.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Ada Igbo Nile, had to lift her face and look up to be able to talk to the young boy.

Ada jokingly tackled her brother and asked him if he now thinks of himself as the same age as her.

The young boy did not say anything as he just listened to her sister and kept gesturing in a funny way.

So many netizens who saw the video related to it. Many of them said they have the same issue of having younger siblings who are far taller than they are.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of boy who is taller than his elder sister

@babyoftiktok04 said:

"So I went to Lagos for Xmas last year. Tell me why my 16-year-old brother is almost twice my height; he carried me up when hugging me like I was paper."

@zaah asked:

"Is he standing on something, abi it’s Ada that is kneeling down?"

@itsagoal369 said:

"But you’re looking up to him now."

@Jhoo-Deet asked:

"Haba.... why is it always like this?"

@Dh_Fave said:

"Just few months wey I travel. As I come back, my 15 year brother don long. No be tall ooo na long."

@Dhammie said:

"Nobody believes I’m older than my younger brother. He can see the middle of my head."

Baby life said

"No respect."

@Baby said:

"The worst part be say dem nor go get respect again."

