A Nigerian man and his wife survived a container incident that happened in Aba, Abia state

In a photo trending on social media, the man and his wife were spotted inside a car under the weight of a fallen container

The man was quoted to have said their survival could be attributed to the faithfulness of God

A Nigerian man and his wife escaped death at the scene of a container incident in the commercial city of Aba in Abia state.

The man, Chibuikem Oguoke and his wife were part of those trapped under a fallen container,r which killed many people.

The man thanked God for their survival. Photo credit: Facebook/Tiv Association, Rivers State Chapter.

The ugly incident happened on Tuesday, November 14. A 40ft container fell off a truck and crushed a Sports Utility Vehicle, Sienna and tricycle.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened at Waterside Bridge, Ogbor Hill, Aba. Four people were reported dead.

However, Chibuikem Oguoke and his wife, who were both at the scene, survived and are alive to tell the story.

A photo circulating on social media showed when Chibuikem and his wife were still inside a car trapped by the container.

Both of them were seen clutching the car's steering in a desperate bid to survive. In another photo, Chibuikem was seen in the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

In a Facebook post made by Kennedy Obruche, Chubuikem was quoted as saying:

"We survived. My God is always faithful. We are at Impact hospital at Ukegbu road Ogbor Hill."

