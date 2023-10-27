Grace Taiga, the former director of Legal Services of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who was reportedly involved in the P&ID deal, is dead

Taiga was said to have died of kidney disease in September and was expected to be buried in Delta State in December

Judge Knowles in the United Kingdom earlier in the week ruled in favour of Nigeria, adding that the $11 billion P&ID deal was obtained through fraud

Asaba, Delta - Grace Taiga, the Nigerian who was accused of accepting bribes from the Process and Industrial Developments, P&ID, Limited, and a former director of Legal Services of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, is dead.

According to Vanguard, the legal practitioner reportedly died in September, but the public was not aware of her demise.

How Nigerian accused of collecting bribe in P&ID reportedly died

The report has it that she died of kidney disease in September 2023, and she would be buried in December in Delta State.

Taiga reportedly retired on September 1, 2010, after spending years of service with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Defence. Her name was widely mentioned in the verdict given by a London court which quashed an $11 billion awarded against Nigeria in a case filed by P&ID.

According to Judge Knowles, the P&ID award was gotten through fraud, and it would not have happened in the case as against public opinion.

Details of P&ID deal fraud

The P&ID was a failed 2010 deal for the development of a gas processing plant for the country, in which, Nigerian narrowly escaped from the hefty penalty that would have come with it.

The Commercial Courts of England and Wales halted enforcement of a $11 billion deal in favour of Nigeria and it was widely celebrated in the country earlier this week.

Justice Knowles' statement reads in part:

“In the circumstances and for the reasons I have sought to describe and explain, Nigeria succeeds on its challenge under section 68. I have not accepted all of Nigeria’s allegations, but the awards were obtained by fraud and the way in which they were procured was contrary to public policy.”

Diezani gets £70,000 bail in alleged £100,000 bribery trial

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been granted £70,000 bail in a UK court.

Alison-Madueke appeared before Justice Michael Snow of the Westminster Magistrates Court in the UK on Monday over a £100,000 bribery allegation.

Before meeting the bail condition, the former Nigerian minister of petroleum resources would have to wear an electronic tag and adhere to a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am.

