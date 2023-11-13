Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has made a key donation to a hospital in Enugu state

The former Anambra state governor confirmed that he donated N20 million to the Faith Foundation Mission Hospital, Nsukka

Obi made this known in a post shared on his social media page on Monday, November 13, 2023

Enugu state, Nigeria - The Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, on Monday, November 13, said he donated N20 million to the Faith Foundation Mission Hospital in Enugu State to set up a College of Nursing Sciences.

Peter Obi speaks on his N20 million donation to Enugu hospital

The former governor of Anambra state made this known in a series of tweets shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures, on Monday.

Speaking on his reason for the donation, Obi said the act is in line with his commitment to investing in critical areas of national development including health, education, and poverty eradication.

He tweeted:

"Over the weekend, I visited Nsukka in Enugu State, where I donated N20 million to the Faith Foundation Mission Hospital, Nsukka. This is in line with my consistent commitment of investing in the most critical areas of national development, namely: health, education, and poverty eradication.

"The donation is my initial support to the Hospital through the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka, Rt Rev. Aloysius Agbo, to help them commence the building of a College of Nursing Sciences.

I will continue to support projects that will bring development to our nation and be beneficial to Nigerians, for in so doing, we will be able to build the New Nigeria of our dreams. -PO"

