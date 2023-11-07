A young Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing how he earns money as a student

He released his WhatsApp chat with his father showing how he inflated some fees and coined some expenses

Netizens went through the list and picked holes in them as they laughed at him, while others tackled him

A Nigerian student has caused a stir online as he shared how he inflated his school expenses to get more money from his father.

In a tweet on X, the student, @Veremthegreat, revealed it was his own way of making money.

"When I say school is my hustle this is what I mean," he wrote.

From the list he shared, it was observed he requested N30k for the school bus, new VC welcome fees of N25k, amongst others.

Some people criticised him for it.

People criticised him and his list

@97_eminence said:

"Funny thing is you're proud of it...

"After school you then come to face the world at a different scale... You're scamming your dad and it's a thing of joy to you... Your mates are looking for ways to bring something back home even while in school.. you dey mumu dey Happy.. grow."

@BeutyfulOne said:

"Thief.

"Give me your dad number.

"I need to remind him we're in the same school."

@ToluDaniel10 said:

"Only if your parents are comfortable/rich.

"If this list can cause them a sleepless night or bank overdraft, then it's robbery ."

@Omah_sila said:

"You’re a criminal .

"I’m sending this to your dad."

@Buddin_Rapunzel said:

"When you finish and start working, you won’t remember to take care of him at his old age."

@David_pattt said:

"As a man.Why you save you dad number as superdad?"

@Obadimz said:

"Induction fee for 300lvl… Na Hall of fame dem wan induct you inside???"

Lady deceives husband with their kids' school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady deceived her husband using their kids' school fees.

The woman's husband gave her the money for fees, but instead, she lied that she was attacked and converted the money for other use.

According to the story, the woman has a brother who was arrested for illegal activities, and she was trying to send money to contribute to his bail. She had earlier told her husband about her brother's case, and he wasn't keen on sending the money.

