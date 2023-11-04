A Nigerian man has bitterly narrated how he found out all four of his supposed kids were for someone else

The man opened up about how a misunderstanding with his wife made him do DNA tests on the kids

His heartbreaking story shared in Yoruba has sent social media users into a frenzy as people spoke on the importance of DNA tests

A Nigerian man, Olarenwaju Kolawole, has revealed his supposed four children are not his.

Kolawole shared his sad story on Kokoro Alate, a Yoruba radio program, saying he found out after doing DNA tests on them.

Speaking in Yoruba, the man said he married her in 2007 and narrated how a misunderstanding made him consider doing the tests.

"I married my wife since 2007, she gave birth to 4 children, DNA revealed that non is my own," the man said.

The video shared by @BolanleCole on X sparked a debate on the platform.

According to a data analysis released by a Lagos-based DNA testing center, 26% of Nigerian men are not the supposed fathers of their kids.

The shocking discovery sparked reactions

@evedenzmusic said:

"Devil don’t exist …Humans are the devil."

@Sir_neji said:

"Leaving with 4 children and discovered after 16 years that the children are not yours, this woman is evil in humans flesh."

@newbrandideas said:

"It's mind-boggling what human beings are capable of. Humans are actually the most barbaric of all mammals. What we do to our own kind is unfathomable."

@BigbagZii said:

''Paternal discrepancy should be a serious case that should put into law on anyone found guilty of it."

@Dreamkay15 said:

"I think it’s high time to look into the DNA process. The increasing rate of non-biological fathers is concerning."

@Real_DrOMO said:

"The day we all believe that there is nothing in this world, that is the day we will get sense.

"Are we even sure that the man can do?

"If none of the 4 children could be his. This could not be coincidence.

"Could this man fund DNA test for 4 children?"

