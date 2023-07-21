A Nigerian woman has collected N400k meant for her children's school fees and sent it to her mother instead of paying the fees

The woman also lied she was attacked by robbers to cancel her action but her husband has found out and her secret is out on Twitter

Many Twitter users who read the story as posted on the platform by Neo_officiall condemned the woman for the act

A Nigerian woman who was given N400k to pay her children's school fees has instead sent the money to her mother.

The woman's husband gave her the money for fees, but instead, she lied that she was attacked and converted the money for other use. The story was shared by Neo_officiall.

The woman lied that armed robbers took the money from her after sending it to her mother. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vladimir Vladimirov, Cglade and Bloomberg.

According to the story, the woman has a brother who was arrested for illegal activities, and she was trying to send money to contribute to his bail.

She had earlier told her husband about her brother's case, and he wasn't keen on sending the money.

Lady sends money meant for children's school fees to her mother

When the money for fees was given to her, she used to opportunity to forward the money to her mother.

To conceal the act, the wife lied that the money was taken from her by armed robbers.

Part of the story reads:

"Anyway, I think the husband overheard her conversation on the phone with her mother which is how the whole plan scattered. The man has been the one fully providing for her and sometimes her parents and younger siblings and the one time he didn't provide, the wife did this."

See the story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as wife sends kids fees to her mum

@Carlitopapa said:

"All stay-at-home moms do this, especially with groceries and other family bills. The bad economy has seen more and more men entering markets themselves."

@Kingdavidmark said:

"A woman I know faked her own kidnapping in December of 2021, her reason was that her husband was stingy."

Source: Legit.ng