Olajide Mayowa Kehinde was born normal like many other children. However, at some point in his life, he became physically disabled. He remembers when he had his two legs intact and could walk, run and play football like other children, but he does not remember exactly what got him crippled.

In an interview, Kehinde told Legit.ng that he recalls a particular day as a child when his body temperature became high. He said it was from that day he started finding it difficult to stand firmly on both legs.

Kehind lost the ability to walk as a child

Narrating his touching story to Legit.ng, Kehind said the situation deteriorated until he became unable to use his legs at all.

He said:

"I'm physically challenged. I use a wheelchair. Till now I can't explain what really happened to me. Though some people were saying it was a spiritual attack, but only God knows. I was not born crippled. I was walking normally like every other baby, but suddenly, I just lost my legs. My mum went out, and asked me to stay with neighbors. But she realised my body temperature was very high, and I was finding it difficult to stand on my legs when she came back. That's how it started. My parents tried their best took me to the hospital, carried me to many churches, even tried the traditional way, spent a lot of money, and sold many of their properties but all was in vain."

Kehinde refuses to give up on life

Despite the enormous challenges that comes with being a cripple and having to move around with a wheelchair, Kehinde seems to have weathered all storms placed on his way by fate. He successfully became a graduate after attending the Kwara State Polytechnic, where he studied computer science.

But Keninde, who is from Ekiti state, said it was never easy for him when he was in school. He said he faced a whole lot of challenges during his school days.

His words:

"All glory to God almighty who has always been there for me to go this far even with my condition. Although it has not been an easy journey for me. It was a very tough one. But I thank God for that spirit of not giving up. I thank God for the strength given to me. I thank God for the wisdom. I thank God for that spirit of endurance. Every one of my successes is to God's glory."

"Sometimes when I'm alone, I do ask myself what is really inside of me. Why do I always go for something that looks impossible for me to achieve? This God has been really faithful and has never put me to shame. I could remember after my last paper in school, one of my coursemates hugged me, shadding tears of joy for me, saying she never believed I could achieve this."

Kehinde overcomes challenges in the pursuit of education, gets married

The suffering he was going through in school was so much that he admitted that it would have been easy to give up. He said he relied on soaked garri for many days when he was in school since he had no other better options.

He told Legit.ng:

"Truly I was supposed to give up, but thank God for that spirit in me. I thank God for my family, friends, and well-wishers. Yes, I really suffered in school. How? I'm a wheelchair user, and I came from a poor background. I could remember I overheard my roommate then telling someone that my favourite food is garri because of how I always soak garri in my room when I don't have an option."

Today, Kehinde, who is into graphics and printing works, has become a married man.

He told Legit.ng how he met his beautiful wife:

"Well, we met some years ago on social media. From there, we became good friends and from there, we started dating. Did I face a challenge when I wanted to marry her? No, not really. I didn't really face any challenge. Her parents accepted me with joy, and her family accepted me with joy. So I'm so happy to have her."

Nigerian government should do more for the disabled, says Kehinde

Kehinde lamented that the challenges facing physically challenged people in Nigeria are enormous. He said he finds it difficult to get from one point to another due to discrimination and high charges from some commercial drivers.

His words:

"I know the rate of unemployment in the country is very high, but I just wish the federal government could do something about this. The physically challenged people who went to school and graduated deserve automatic employment. For a physically challenged person to go to school and graduate, it means he/she has passed through a lot. So we don't deserve to suffer again for a job after graduation. It was after my NYSC that I went to learn graphics after I didn't have any federal government job or empowerment. Another thing is transportation. Where they carry able-bodied people for N100. They will collect five times more from the physically challenged especially wheelchair users, and you will not even see a taxi that will carry you on time."

