A man has shared his inspiring story of how his wife stood by him through thick and thin until he achieved success in life

He said they now enjoy a comfortable lifestyle, but it was not always like this in the past when he had nothing and his wife remained loyal

He showed off his kitchen, which was filled with food items, and added that there was a time when they could not afford even the basic necessities

Young man appreciates his wife's support.

Source: TikTok

He showed off his spacious and modern kitchen, which was stocked with all kinds of food items, from fresh fruits and vegetables to canned goods and snacks, and added that there was a time when they could barely afford to eat one meal a day, let alone buy groceries.

He expressed his gratitude and love for his wife, who was his pillar of strength and motivation throughout their journey.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adwoaakyaa141 said:

"If you're faithful and respect your wife, God listen to her prayers, if you doubt me start treating her bad and see what will happen in your home."

RealAngelaOduro:

"That's what God can Finn Ghanaian women knows how to love n be patient."

Portia Borngreat:

"Bigger and better things are coming in Jesus name for being your way appreciative."

Boatemakate:

"May God continue to bless and protect ur family."

Useró010161848154:

"She's truly a wife material 700 love you both."

Chisom63663:

"We thank God, God will open bigger doors for ur family amen."

Sholzy81:

"All Glory honor adoration be ascribed unto the almighty."

SheBoss:

"I pray u don't fir once be ungrateful to ur wife for her efforts,, no matter what be grateful like this to end."

Source: Legit.ng