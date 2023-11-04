A Nigerian lady has lamented on social media over a WhatsApp conversation she came across on her hubby's phone

The heartbroken lady lamented that she doesn't feel safe anymore and feels like she is married to herself

The woman's outcry sparked a debate on social media as people advised her about her marital challenge

A Nigerian woman checked her husband's phone and was heartbroken by the message he sent to one of his colleagues at work on WhatsApp.

The unidentified married woman shared the message on a Facebook group, Life, as she sought advise.

According to her, they had a misunderstanding some weeks back and expected they would sort things themselves but was disappointed her husband involved his family and told them their secrets.

She said it made her cry hard. In her words:

"I checked my husband phone and saw this message he sent to his colleague at work.

"Few weeks ago me and husband had a misunderstanding, we ought to settle it between ourselves but hubby called his family on me and told them all our secrets in the house, i cried so hard because I don’t like third party interfering in our marriage."

She said her husband apologised tearfully only for him to change his attitude towards her afterwards.

"Hubby realized that he hurt me so much, and he begged me even cried in the midnight to beg me, and I told him I have forgiven him.

"But yesterday, my hubby started withdrawing from me, he takes decisions without telling me, which was not like that before.

"He sent money to his father without telling, and now I found this message on his phone."

The pained woman said she doesn't feel safe anymore.

"I don’t feel safe anymore in this marriage, we have 2 kids and am working also.

"It looks like am married to myself.

"Kindly advise me."

People share their thoughts on the matter

Isoken Igbinosun said:

"Is this how marriage is? You guys are just scaring we singles. It's well."

Amaka Victoria said:

"He actually doesn’t need permission from you to take care of his parents, he owes you absolutely no explanation or notification either, however this chat is very bad and wrong of him. He’s stup!d to say that about your mother. No apologies!!"

Olamide Monisola Dada said:

"About 80% of women are married to themselves so don’t kee yourself because of man. Continue working and add side hustle if possible but shishi don’t use it to know that man. Keep saving just incase he decides to walk away las las."

Mercy Salawu said:

"Nothing to advice o. The message is as clear as the screen saver of that phone o. Marriage tii scatter tipe tipe o."

Omolara Omowumi Elegbede said:

"Nawa oo. He should tell u before giving his Father and mother money? Marriage doesn’t mean you own him totally. Please calm down ma."

Omo'Lua Abeeordun said:

"All of you saying why should he tell her before sending money to his folks, isn’t obvious that they had an agreement to always tell each other stuff like this?"

